Studio ADI is an Architectural Design Practice established by Krishna charan Nagineni and Ajay Patsa in Hyderabad. The Partners are graduate Architects from the School of Planning and Architecture, JNAFAU, Hyderabad. The team comprised of Architects, Interior Designers, Landscape Architects, 3d Visualizers and Researchers, with diverse backgrounds and Specializations.
Our young and dynamic firm look at all aspects of the context and arrival an innovative response the physical, geographical and cultural conditions that address the user brief, and ultimately aspirations.
- Services
- Health Care Architecture
- Interior design services
- Service areas
- HYDERABAD
- Address
-
Plot No. 942/A, Road no 47, Jubilee Hills,
500033 Hyderabad
India
+91-9885446664 www.studioadi.in