Studio ADI is an Architectural Design Practice established by Krishna charan Nagineni and Ajay Patsa in Hyderabad. The Partners are graduate Architects from the School of Planning and Architecture, JNAFAU, Hyderabad. The team comprised of Architects, Interior Designers, Landscape Architects, 3d Visualizers and Researchers, with diverse backgrounds and Specializations.

Our young and dynamic firm look at all aspects of the context and arrival an innovative response the physical, geographical and cultural conditions that address the user brief, and ultimately aspirations.