STUDIO ADI
Architects in Hyderabad
Reviews (7)
    • Studio ADI is an Architectural Design Practice established by Krishna charan Nagineni and Ajay Patsa in Hyderabad. The Partners are graduate Architects from the School of Planning and Architecture, JNAFAU, Hyderabad. The team comprised of Architects, Interior Designers, Landscape Architects, 3d Visualizers and Researchers, with diverse backgrounds and Specializations. 

    Our young and dynamic firm look at all aspects of the context and arrival an innovative response the physical, geographical and cultural conditions that address the user brief, and ultimately aspirations.

    Services
    • Health Care Architecture
    • Interior design services
    Service areas
    HYDERABAD
    Address
    Plot No. 942/A, Road no 47, Jubilee Hills,
    500033 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9885446664 www.studioadi.in

    Reviews

    arun kumar
    A good architectural firm in Hyderabad with a team of talented and enthusiastic individuals willing to take any challenges in design and work with utmost sincerity on a project economically, aesthetically and architecturally ...
    over 3 years ago
    Sanjay Meela
    Extremely talented group of young individuals. Really professional from start to finish. Would work with them again
    about 4 years ago
    SUDHEER NAIR
    A set of architectural design team, and they are good and reasonable. Will provide options as per the budget
    about 3 years ago
