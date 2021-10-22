Your browser is out-of-date.

Klass Designers and Contractors
Home Builders in Bangalore
    We, at Klass Designers and Contractors, are professionals who are committed to quality, excellence, and timely completion. We have experience of more than 15 years in Residential Building Designing and Construction in Bangalore and have completed more than 50 beautiful homes in Bangalore.

    Services
    • Architectural plans
    • 2D and 3D plans
    • 3D elevation
    • Structural Drawings
    • Turnkey Construction
    • Renovation
    • and Interiors.
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    No. 13 Prakruti Nest Anand Nagar
    560024 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9986002140 www.klassconstructions.com

    Reviews

    Debasree Guha Debasree Guha
    Please do avoid http://www.klassconstructions.com/. I have given the contract of interiors for my kolkata apartment as I live outside the country. I would not say that they did a bad job at the start, but as they received 100% and even more of the money, the actual color was seen. They handed over the apartment, without completing in full, used cheap quality products in the wadrobe, and without even basic cleaning of the apartment. Since I live abroad and my senior citizen parents are in kolkata, the discussion with Mr. Ajay had been that he will complete it in full and would handover after proper cleaning as it was not possible for my parents to visit regularly. The supervisor went and handed over the keys to my parents and when they went, they saw this state. Even the trash was not removed . Post which I have tried contacting Ajay and his staff but he never replied to my emails, calls and eventually blocked me. He did block me on Insta and FB too where I had put reviews and deleted the pics against which I had done the review. This is an atrocious behavior on the part of Klass and I would urge everyone to refrain from going to them . Ajay will seem to be the sweetest and the most responsible person at the start, but gradually his actual character would reveal. And not to mention that his staff also has no ethics and is hand in glove with him. The saddest part is that my hard earned money which I have allocated towards building houses & interiors and when someone does not give any value for their own personal gains, the only thing one feels is just cheated.
    7 months ago
    Project date: October 2021
    Edit
    akash11dude
    Probably the best one you'll find in Bangalore! I felt like I made the best decision by choosing them. Lovely attitude towards the customer and towards the work. I would definitely recommend it to everyone
    almost 4 years ago
    Project date: March 2016
    Edit
    Pallavi Bangalore
    Very reliable, flexible, no compromise on quality.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
