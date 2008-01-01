Bharathi Homes & Realtors Pvt Ltd is a flat promotion & construction contracting business started as a firm in 2008. In 2014, we started a separate arm for contracting and in a short span our partnership firm was incorporated into private ltd in 2016 with a mission to serve 1000 happy customers by 2020.

Our staff and crew bring years of experience to bear in residential and light commercial buildings, high-end renovations and additions. Currently, the company is involved in custom whole-house renovation and remodels, in addition to new-home construction, flat promotion, interior and commercial projects.

Bharathi Homes’ interior contracting arm was started inorder to cater to some of the execution requests from Architect Connects.

With high accountability, on-time communication and adherence our relationship with architects grew stronger and we are working with 5 architects now.

We work as extended arm of architects, but bring our strength of accountability to clients, we balance cost and design, delivering the best with our strong suppliers and skilled labours, we are most desired brand among architects for executing projects on time and the value engineering that is provided with our skilled engineering team.