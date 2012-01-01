Your browser is out-of-date.

SEOsurfer
Other Businesses in Bhopal
Reviews (18)
    • SEOsurfer is a best digital marketing training institute currently

    offering services at Bhopal, India. Trainer at SEOsurfer is a Google Certified PPC Expert & Digital Marketing Trainer. Who is also associated with Google via Digital Unlocked program. Our ideology is to spread education with minimum cost. And we're open to all who want to learn the dynamics of SEO, SMO and PPC. Why SEOsurfer? SEOsurfer established in 2012 and today we are the only organization associated with many government projects.

    Service areas
    bhopal
    Address
    40 Sabri Complex, near PNB ATM MP Nagar Zone—2, Zone-II, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462011
    462011 Bhopal
    India
    +91-9893429627 www.seosurfer.in

    khushboo pawar
    It was a really great experience with Sir Narendra Kumar Pankaj to learn about the SEO. In his guidance I learned about the SEO . His teaching skills was also excellent He has covered all the topics related to this . This institute is great for the students wants to pursue the knowledge about Digital Marketing , SEO, off page and on page , page indexing , about keywords, etc. in Bhopal.
    2 months ago
    Raidenn
    Worst place to get training for digital marketing. They only teach you the basic which you can easily learn from youtube. Trust me...dont try this place for training or even working
    3 months ago
    AUSPICIOUS AYUSH
    SEO surfer is the best digital marketing institute in Bhopal recommendable to each and everybody who wants to have a career in digital marketing in future. The way teachers teach here specially Mr.Narendra kumar pankaj sir is tremendous one should definitely try this out. One can learn basic as well advanced level digital marketing.
    2 months ago
    Show all 18 reviews
