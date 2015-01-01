“Inside House” a Interior designing Firm which creatively designs plans for your Office with contemporary as well as traditional setups.

Inside House, lend our expertise and passion for design to each Commercial project we undertake. As a collective team, we create both modern and traditional designs with a unique twist, turning any space into a powerful expression of the client’s personality. Every new space is a new set of challenge which tests our unique and unmatched Idea’s for creating that space with elegance of functional conceptual design’s.

As a company, we prefer a collaborative approach to design that encourages our clients to develop and hone their own style and taste. We provide value to our clients by discouraging short-lived trends, opting instead for quality and timelessness. The final design ensures a beautiful, comfortable, and most importantly a functional space for our clients. We recognize that the most important element in our designs is the people who use them in the end.

Our team will design the interior environment you desire, utilizing fine-tuned vision and proven trustworthy business practices. Our company maintains close relationships with top quality suppliers, and the most skilled sub-contractors.

Started in 2015 we have achived few milestones by designing and executing work for some of the renowned clients like C.K. Birla Group,Madhavbaug, Gati Kwe, Ocean blue, etc.