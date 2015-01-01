Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Inside House
Interior Designers & Decorators in Navi Mumbai
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 1800 Sqft Office of C.K. Birla Group HIL, Inside House Inside House Commercial spaces MDF Grey
    1800 Sqft Office of C.K. Birla Group HIL, Inside House Inside House Commercial spaces MDF Grey
    1800 Sqft Office of C.K. Birla Group HIL, Inside House Inside House Commercial spaces Grey
    +8
    1800 Sqft Office of C.K. Birla Group HIL
    500 Sqft Madhav Baugh Clinic in Navi Mumbai , Inside House Inside House Commercial spaces MDF White
    500 Sqft Madhav Baugh Clinic in Navi Mumbai , Inside House Inside House Commercial spaces MDF Grey
    500 Sqft Madhav Baugh Clinic in Navi Mumbai , Inside House Inside House Commercial spaces White
    +15
    500 Sqft Madhav Baugh Clinic in Navi Mumbai

    “Inside House” a Interior designing Firm which creatively designs plans for your Office with contemporary as well as traditional setups.

    Inside House, lend our expertise and passion for design to each Commercial project we undertake.  As a collective team, we create both modern and traditional designs with a unique twist, turning any space into a powerful expression of the client’s personality. Every new space is a new set of challenge which tests our unique and unmatched Idea’s for creating that space with elegance of functional conceptual design’s.

    As a company, we prefer a collaborative approach to design that encourages our clients to develop and hone their own style and taste. We provide value to our clients by discouraging short-lived trends, opting instead for quality and timelessness. The final design ensures a beautiful, comfortable, and most importantly a functional space for our clients. We recognize that the most important element in our designs is the people who use them in the end.

    Our team will design the interior environment you desire, utilizing fine-tuned vision and proven trustworthy business practices. Our company maintains close relationships with top quality suppliers, and the most skilled sub-contractors.

    Started in 2015 we have achived few milestones by designing and executing work for some of the renowned clients like C.K. Birla Group,Madhavbaug, Gati Kwe, Ocean blue, etc.

    Services
    Interior Designing
    Service areas
    • Commercial
    • Retail and Residential Space
    • Navi Mumbai
    Address
    Plot-73, Sec-11, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai
    410210 Navi Mumbai
    India
    +91-9004922088
      Add SEO element