I am Dolly Verma 3D & Interior designer with more than 5+ years of experience in the field of innovation 3d design, architectural design, 2d graphics and more. I use software such as Autodesk 3ds Max,Autodesk AutoCAD, V-ray, Adobe Photoshop, SketchUp etc to get the desired visuals And the rest, my work will speak for itself. I have the experience, dedication and the creativity to complete any project successfully on achieve the best possible quality in my work within time limits. I can work 24x7 on projects. Numerous clients have collaborated with me and have rated my work as the best