@page { margin: 2cm }

p { margin-bottom: 0.25cm; direction: ltr; color: #00000a; line-height: 120%; text-align: left; orphans: 2; widows: 2 } p.western { font-family: "Calibri", serif; font-size: 11pt; so-language: en-US } p.cjk { font-family: "Calibri"; font-size: 11pt; so-language: en-US } p.ctl { font-family: "DejaVu Sans"; font-size: 11pt; so-language: ar-SA } a:link { color: #0000ff }

Our group young and enthusiast planners with various specializations work in light of one shared objective - To make your fantasy wedding a reality! If you are searching for the best wedding planner in Chandigarh, then we at all rise event company is here to make your wedding memorable. Call us at 09815209411, will guide you the best.