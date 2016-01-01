Your browser is out-of-date.

Samanta’s Studio
Interior Architects in Bangalore
Projects (5)
Reviews (8)
Projects

    Samanta’sStudio

     Samantas’s Studio – an  premium design house that specializes in luxury interior designs, architecture and exquisite furniture designs, takes pride in its philosophy to create designs that converse with the soul.

    Founded in 2016, Samantas’s Studio has set sail into a journey to connote an experience rivalled by none other. A good design is a pleasure to the eyes. Art on the other hand, is a delectation for the soul. Samantas’s Studio has set out to achieve this artistic excellence. With a range of services that include premium interior designing, architecture, bespoke furniture, photography and branding, The Samantas’studio strives to bring unconventional, posh and distinctive design to the forefront. 

    Trust and integrity are the pillars on which the company stands. We keep our communication lines open at all levels, to allow for transparency in our transactions. Our goals are clearly defined, and the monitoring of progress ensures that all the variables and inputs in the production process are properly addressed, and the possibility of pitfalls is virtually eliminated. This ensures quality with respect to timelines, budgets and project delivery.

    Samantas’s Studio is about brilliance. Forming the base with vibrant designs and in the process of weaving concepts and ideas into the final product which narrates a story through every detail with the balance of creativity and geometry.

    Designs are not created for design’s sake. Samantas’s Studio ensures that they are also viable and contribute to productive efficacy.

    Novelty forms the cornerstone of our projects. Despite similar requirements from different clients, Samantas’s Studio ensures the delivery of a unique and defining design for each of them. We view each project as a unique challenge, which demands an exceptional solution. If a project is duplicated elsewhere, it would become contrived. 

    Clarity of thought, honesty and integrity of design, fresh, simple and functional ideas, Stand out design, excellence and practical infusion of valuable ideas into everyday tasks and objects. These fuel the ship to sail its course. 

    “I appreciated history ,but we have to bring won designing experience into your dream home “-we have knowledge about design and decoration.we believe in exploring our design potential to the fullest.Each of us comes with a skill set that adds to the design.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • architecture designing
    • interior execution
    • construction
    • end to end interior
    Service areas
    • BLR
    • KOL
    • BHU
    • MUM
    • MP
    • HYD
    • DEL
    • PUN
    Company awards
    India Excellence Award 2019 and more 6 National Awards & International Awards
    Address
    364, Guru Shree towers, 4th floor, 3rd cross, Whitefield main road, Bangalore, India
    560066 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8147978904 www.samantasstudio.co

    Reviews

    Anargha Naha
    Impressive work👌
    4 months ago
    Ashish Kumar
    If you really looking for Luxury homes & you have good budget as well then definitely go with them. My output was same as design ,really appreciated Samantsstudioteam. Design -10 Quality -10 Coordinatio -10 Timeline-8 Communication -9 Satisfied - 200% Overall really good work !!
    3 months ago
    Mithun R
    My 3 years of search for someone capable of fulfilling my interior requirment finally came to fruition with my chance meeting with Malay. That's the long story short. Trust me when I say he is your go to guy for any interior requirment. Unlike other firms for whom it's just a project to be completed, he is driven by passion and is not just a profession. We got what we wanted. 110% satisfied and would recommend to all.
    about 1 year ago
