Legal disclosure

Activa Cleaning is an established brand, who has been operating throughout the Melbourne city and the nearby areas. We are a team of 40 enthusiastic and trained experts who are well-versed with the methods of cleaning services

We offer wide range of services like domestic, commercial & industrial cleaning. Apart from this, we also provide vacate cleaning, carpet steam cleaning, factory and office cleaning. Furthermore, we also deal with flood damage restoration. Our transparent charges with no hidden costs and zero bond payments make us the one for the exceptional service.

Our mission and value is to build a clean living environment through our work that end in a long term business relationship with our clients. All of our products are 100% chemical free and won’t harm your pets and children.

Other Cleaning Services We Offers Are :

* Window Cleaning Melbourne

* Tile & Grout Cleaning Melbourne

* Stirp & Seal Floors

* Domestic Cleaning Melbourne

* Builders Cleaning Melbourne

* Hotel Cleaning Services Melbourne