Activa Cleaning Services in Melbourne—Office &amp; Home Cleaning Companies
Other Businesses in Melbourne
    Activa Cleaning Services is the leader in providing you the highest standard in commercial and residential cleaning services at the most competitive prices. Trusted among many Melbourne businesses you know, our expert cleaners are all highly trained and committed to providing you outstanding service that puts your needs and satisfaction first.

    Services
    Cleaning Services
    Service areas
    Melbourne
    Company awards
    No. 1 Commercial Cleaning Companies
    Address
    58 Prospect Hill Cres, Dandenong North, Victoria, 3175
    3175 Melbourne
    Australia
    +61-410036200 www.activacleaning.com.au
    Legal disclosure

    Activa Cleaning is an established brand, who has been operating throughout the Melbourne city and the nearby areas. We are a team of 40 enthusiastic and trained experts who are well-versed with the methods of cleaning services

    We offer wide range of services like domestic, commercial & industrial cleaning. Apart from this, we also provide vacate cleaningcarpet steam cleaning, factory and office cleaning. Furthermore, we also deal with flood damage restoration. Our transparent charges with no hidden costs and zero bond payments make us the one for the exceptional service.

    Our mission and value is to build a clean living environment through our work that end in a long term business relationship with our clients. All of our products are 100% chemical free and won’t harm your pets and children.

    Other Cleaning Services We Offers Are :

    Window Cleaning Melbourne

    Tile & Grout Cleaning Melbourne

    Stirp & Seal Floors

    Domestic Cleaning Melbourne

    Builders Cleaning Melbourne

    Hotel Cleaning Services Melbourne

