Party Planners in Delhi—Event Planners—Planet Jashn
Other Businesses in Delhi
Reviews (6)
    • Looking for Party Planners in Delhi? We are Delhi NCR based Event Planner Company, so far we have planned many beautiful party events. Call Planet Jashn to organize your events. We specialize in creating beautiful theme parties in Delhi. Planet Jashn is the Delhi's Best Event management company specialized in organizing birthday party functions like birthday parties, theme parties and other events. We are very creative, passionate and professional. The client’s satisfaction is our motto. http://www.planetjashn.com/

    Services
    • party planners
    • event planners
    • birthday party planners
    • birthday party organisers
    • theme party planners
    Service areas
    • event management
    • birthday party planners
    • Delhi
    Address
    H-61, Ground Floor, Main Market, Rajouri Garden
    110027 Delhi
    India
    +91-1142311999 www.planetjashn.com

    Reviews

    Kartik Bindal
    They are very well professional with their team... Amazing services
    9 months ago
    Jayen Bhatia
    Planet jashn is one of the best wedding planners in delhi
    almost 3 years ago
    DHEERAJ SHARMA
    Best theme Event and Party planners in delhi ncr. We saw their work and felt like blessed. WOW. Planet Jashn is all time best. I recommend them to all.
    almost 3 years ago
