Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hive Obsession
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (14)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Interior designs, Hive Obsession Hive Obsession
    Interior designs, Hive Obsession Hive Obsession
    Interior designs, Hive Obsession Hive Obsession
    +2
    Interior designs

    Delivering latest trends in architecture, interior design and furniture design. Just not limiting with merchandise we offer an all packed experience filled with quality,excellence,luxury & exposure on time. Providing our clients with nothing but best out of all the better ones.

    Services
    • interior design
    • turnkey interiors
    • architecture
    • consultancy etc..
    Service areas
    delhi Ncr and mumbai and gurgaon
    Company awards
    none
    Address
    Unit 23A, ground floor, tower B1 Spaze IT-tech Park, Sector 49
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9015555510 www.hiveobsession.com

    Reviews

    Mukti Bhardwaj
    Getting my home upgraded with the collective team efforts of Hive Obsession was an absolute smooth sail. The team provided me with multiple designs to choose from. I’d highly recommend Hive Obsession for a classy transformation.
    4 months ago
    Neha Munjal
    Extremely talented and her aesthetic fit my exact style. I can't wait to do another project with Team Hive Obession. Thank you so much for helping me. I could never have done it without you!”
    5 months ago
    Raman Bawa
    I had got their reference from a friend who had used their services. And I can totally say it was value for money and time as well. Thanks for the amazing work and sticking to each and every commitment of yours. Loved how you guys followed every detailing and did your job on time, rather a couple of days before. Thanks.
    4 months ago
    Show all 14 reviews
      Add SEO element