Interior Design Company
Vinra-Interiors is one of top interior design company in Bangalore, committed to achieving the highest level of design with a “turn-key” approach through the services offered. Our designers successfully participate in projects from the initial concepts, furniture and decorative item selections, decorative material selections, construction document production, budgeting, project coordination – always with precision, professionalism, attention to detail, exceptional customer service and expert project management skills, living us to become best interior design company in Bangalore.
- Services
- Turnkey interior design
- office interior design
- modular kitchen
- wardrobe design
- Service areas
- interior design and Bangalore
- Address
-
No 21, First Floor, Gangadhar Chetty Road, Near Ulsoor lake Sivanchetty Gardens, Bangalore 560042
560042 Bangalore
India
+91-9606479931 vinrainteriors.com