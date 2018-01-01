Your browser is out-of-date.

Vinra Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (10)
Request review Edit profile

    • Living Area Design, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Modern living room Plywood White
    Living Area Design, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Classic style living room MDF Wood effect
    Living Area Design, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Classic style living room MDF White
    +1
    Living Area Design
    Home design for 3BHK flat in Sobha City Bangalore, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Kitchen units Plywood Brown
    Home design for 3BHK flat in Sobha City Bangalore, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown
    Home design for 3BHK flat in Sobha City Bangalore, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown
    +3
    Home design for 3BHK flat in Sobha City Bangalore
    Living Area Design, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Dining roomChairs & benches Plywood White
    Living Area Design, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton White
    Living Area Design, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Living roomTV stands & cabinets MDF Wood effect
    Living Area Design
    Entertainment Unit, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Modern living room Plywood Multicolored
    Entertainment Unit, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Modern living room Plywood Multicolored
    Entertainment Unit, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Modern living room Plywood Wood effect
    Entertainment Unit
    Modular Kitchen Interior Design, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Built-in kitchens Plywood Wood effect
    Modular Kitchen Interior Design, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Kitchen units Plywood Purple/Violet
    Modular Kitchen Interior Design, Vinra Interiors Vinra Interiors Kitchen units Plywood Wood effect
    +1
    Modular Kitchen Interior Design

    Interior Design Company

    Vinra-Interiors is one of  top interior design company in Bangalore, committed to achieving the highest level of design with a “turn-key” approach through the services offered. Our designers successfully participate in projects from the initial concepts, furniture and decorative item selections, decorative material selections, construction document production, budgeting, project coordination – always with precision, professionalism, attention to detail, exceptional customer service and expert project management skills, living us to become best interior design company in Bangalore.

    Services
    • Turnkey interior design
    • office interior design
    • modular kitchen
    • wardrobe design
    Service areas
    interior design and Bangalore
    Address
    No 21, First Floor, Gangadhar Chetty Road, Near Ulsoor lake Sivanchetty Gardens, Bangalore 560042
    560042 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9606479931 vinrainteriors.com

    Reviews

    arjunvinra
    Worst products ever and no work is finished on time just boasting
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: April 2018
    Edit
    Chasmitha Gowda
    Designs are very unique and has well experienced workers.
    22 days ago
    Zaheer Abbas
    Very Experienced Company. Have Experienced Staff with very good design and execution team.
    22 days ago
    Show all 10 reviews
