Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Statesman Academy For UGC NET Coaching in Chandigarh
Other Businesses in Chandigarh
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Statesman Academy is a leading Coaching Institute for UGC NET situated in the City Beautiful Chandigarh. Statesman Academy's main objective is to provide Best CSIR UGC NET Coaching in Chandigarh for EnglishCsir net life scienceComputer Science and PhysicsChemistryManagementCommerce, and physical science in which result is having very less percentage. We have experienced faculties for UGC NET exam, who are well versed with each subjects. We provide the quality coaching imparted not only enables the students to clear the exam, but also to become confident and motivated teachers.

    Services
    UGC NET Exam Coaching
    Service areas
    Chandigarh
    Company awards
    No. 1 Institute For CSIR UGC NET Coaching in Chandigarh
    Address
    Near OBC Bank, SCO: 54-55, Sector-34a, Chandigarh 160034
    160034 Chandigarh
    India
    +91-9780097554 www.statesmaneduac.com

    Reviews

    Krishan Bhanwala
    Excellent teaching good team of highly experienced teacher,so really best institute for ugc net coaching in Chandigarh.thanks statesman academy.
    over 4 years ago
    Shekhar Sharma
    Top coaching institute for csir net life science. Best teachers..
    over 3 years ago
    Sangeeta Singh Gill
    Experience was good join best csir net life science coaching in chandigarh.
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element