Our Philosophy

SPACE - the infinite freedom to design and POLYGON - the infinite ways of creation. The philosophy of SPACE POLYGON is to DESIGN CREATE INSPIRE.

About Us

"Interior design is not just beautifying the space but also utilizing the space to maximize the comfort and the experience". We have created interior spaces in residential for varied clientele ranging from PREMIUM, LUXURY and ULTRA LUXURY.

In Commercial & Retail we have delivered ranging from small, medium and large corporate. We maximize limited spaces by providing an efficient layout that increases the functionality & flow of space – increasing its value aesthetically and commercially.