Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Space Polygon
Interior Architects in Chennai
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 4 bhk Luxury Apartment design at TVH Lumbini, Puruswalkam, Chennai, Space Polygon Space Polygon Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    4 bhk Luxury Apartment design at TVH Lumbini, Puruswalkam, Chennai, Space Polygon Space Polygon Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    4 bhk Luxury Apartment design at TVH Lumbini, Puruswalkam, Chennai, Space Polygon Space Polygon Modern style doors
    +36
    4 bhk Luxury Apartment design at TVH Lumbini, Puruswalkam, Chennai
    3 bhk Apartment design at Pinnacle crest Shollinganallur,OMR Chennai, Space Polygon Space Polygon Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves
    3 bhk Apartment design at Pinnacle crest Shollinganallur,OMR Chennai, Space Polygon Space Polygon Minimalist living room
    3 bhk Apartment design at Pinnacle crest Shollinganallur,OMR Chennai, Space Polygon Space Polygon Minimalist dining room
    +13
    3 bhk Apartment design at Pinnacle crest Shollinganallur,OMR Chennai
    Kids Bedroom for Siblings - a boy and a girl, Space Polygon Space Polygon Small bedroom
    Kids Bedroom for Siblings - a boy and a girl, Space Polygon Space Polygon BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Kids Bedroom for Siblings - a boy and a girl, Space Polygon Space Polygon BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +4
    Kids Bedroom for Siblings - a boy and a girl
    Residential Apartment at Metrozone ,Chennai, Space Polygon Space Polygon Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood effect
    Residential Apartment at Metrozone ,Chennai, Space Polygon Space Polygon Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Residential Apartment at Metrozone ,Chennai, Space Polygon Space Polygon Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +14
    Residential Apartment at Metrozone ,Chennai

    Our Philosophy

    SPACE - the infinite freedom to design and POLYGON - the infinite ways of creation. The philosophy of SPACE POLYGON is to DESIGN CREATE INSPIRE.

    About Us
    "Interior design is not just beautifying the space but also utilizing the space to maximize the comfort and the experience". We have created interior spaces in residential for varied clientele ranging from PREMIUM, LUXURY and ULTRA LUXURY. 

    In Commercial & Retail we have delivered ranging from small, medium and large corporate. We maximize limited spaces by providing an efficient layout that increases the functionality & flow of space – increasing its value aesthetically and commercially.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Turnkey Interior Solution
    • Project Consultations
    • Experiential and Functional Space Design
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Retail and Hospitality
    Service areas
    Chennai and Bangalore
    Address
    37, Coromandal Town, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Ambattur
    600098 Chennai
    India
    +91-9500056568 www.spacepolygon.com
      Edit SEO element