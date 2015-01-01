Your browser is out-of-date.

Transterior
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kolkata
Reviews (8)
    Transterior, founded by an IIT Alumnus, is one of the Fastest Growing, ISO 9001:2015 certified, Interior Architecture Companies in India. Technology driven innovative design capabilities, high-quality orientation, Modern Project Management capabilities and non- negotiable Ethical values have made Transterior a class apart and have brought numerous accolades from all corners.

    Services
    Interior Decorators
    Service areas
    West Bengal and Kolkata
    Address
    9A, 19th Floor, Chatterjee International Centre, Park Street, 33A Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Kolkata –
    700071 Kolkata
    India
    +91-7044044209 www.transterior.com

    Reviews

    Sandip Choudhury
    Except good behavior, nothing is satisfying. Price wise moderate but need more transparency. Wrong commitment on schedule, quality of work is poor (one can come down to my premise to get real idea of quality).
    5 months ago
    Anil Kumar
    Best interior designer in Kolkata when it comes to quality work. They are really expert in home decoration.
    about 1 year ago
    Sunil Yadav
    Liked the services offered by Transterior - Top Interior Designer in Kolkata. Thank you for great home design ideas.
    about 1 year ago
