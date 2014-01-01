Your browser is out-of-date.

2R Architects
Architects in Chennai
    2R Architects is a young architectural firm estabilished in 2014 by Rajarajan. We provide consulting services and turnkey services in architecture design, interior design.

    We design buildings that inspire and delight while ensuring they are innovative, direct reflective of client and occupier needs.The firm is committed to professional ethics and enjoys a reputation of high integrity and quality in design.

    2R Architects portfolio comprises residential, institutional and healthcare projects.

    Architectural and Interior services
    Chennai
    # 2/3 Srinivasa Perumal Sannadhi Street, Royapettah.
    600014 Chennai
    India
    +91-9443644430 www.2rarchitects.com
