xcubeinteriors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
Reviews (5)
    • Commercial Projects By Xcube Interiors, xcubeinteriors xcubeinteriors Interior landscaping Chipboard Brown
    Commercial Projects By Xcube Interiors, xcubeinteriors xcubeinteriors Interior landscaping Chipboard Brown
    Commercial Projects By Xcube Interiors, xcubeinteriors xcubeinteriors Interior landscaping Chipboard Green
    +2
    Commercial Projects By Xcube Interiors
    Commercial Projects, xcubeinteriors xcubeinteriors Modern study/office
    Commercial Projects, xcubeinteriors xcubeinteriors Modern study/office
    Commercial Projects, xcubeinteriors xcubeinteriors Modern study/office
    +5
    Commercial Projects
    Residential projects, xcubeinteriors xcubeinteriors Modern living room
    Residential projects, xcubeinteriors xcubeinteriors Modern living room
    Residential projects, xcubeinteriors xcubeinteriors Modern living room
    +16
    Residential projects

    We are one of the leading interior designers in Hyderabad, Vizag, bangalore and Mumbai. XCube Interiors specialized in converting bare shell space into dream abodes with the help of its in-house expertise, besides quality suppliers and professional interior designers.

    Services
    • Interior designing and executing.
    • architecture
    Service areas
    • Hyderabad
    • Vijayawada
    • Visakhapatnam
    • Bangalorr
    • Chennai
    Address
    Ground Floor, Shanti Classic Building, Huda Trade Center, Serilingampally
    500019 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9000622255 www.xcubeinteriors.in
    Legal disclosure

    If you are looking for the best interiors designer for your house or commercial space then Xcube is the only solution. We at XCube Interiors provides all sort of Best Interior designs for office/ home in Hyderabad and all parts of India. Our company is a renewed one of the

    We have immense experience in this sector and our expert designing team will give the Best Interior Designing according to your requirements.


    Reviews

    service tech
    Good
    12 months ago
    diya b
    I had a very great experience with XCube Interiors and team. They provide innovative designs and gives a hassel free execution with superb outcome as briefed. What makes them apart from others is that the emotional element which they express in their design n outcome is unique. Keep it up.
    over 3 years ago
    vanaja b
    It is also rare to come across such a patient, co-operative and down to earth personality like you guys. XCube Interiors team still adore you and go back in time remembering interior designing my house. Home decorating with you, that too a full turnkey project was momentous.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
