Pande & Associates is a professional consulting firm providing services in the field of Engineering & Architecture for more than 40 years and has undertaken prestigious and noteworthy projects of varied nature. The firm was re-designated in 1995 consequent upon Mr. Agarwal withdrawing from the original firm M/s. Chandra & Chandra established in 1968 .

Pande & Associates is a service oriented dynamic organization committed to quality design & construction. The firm and its staff are always looking forward to challenging, progressive and complex architectural projects & Strive for international trends in modern & post modern design, providing our clients, true ingenuity, unconventional concepts with futuristic vision and style. Pande & Associates is proud of its commitment to the preparation of quality Design documentation, its dedication to the team approach, and its responsiveness to client requirements. For high end building design & interior, we have an array of associated experts for Air conditioning, Environment, Horticulture, Energy Management, Acoustics, Electrical, Structural, Fire fighting, & Sanitary.