DESIGN FANTASY
Interior Architects in Delhi
    Design fantasy is an architectural (construction) and interior design (construction) and planning  Firm in Delhi , India. The firm is  established by a  young and an experienced architect ,with the same vision.

    The founders always strive to create innovative and create solutions in answering recent architecture and interior needs. The founders and the firm envision to participate in the betterment and growth of space and city landscape, nationally.

    The Firm focuses on maximizing and delivering the best design, function and harmonization among all two and to also create revolutionary pieces for the creative industry especially architecture and interior. Other than managing and running  projects locally in Delhi region.

    Design Fantasy also actively participated in national architecture competitions  as well as local.

    Design Fantasy is also involved in Government consultancy projects of RLDA.

    Services
    • ARCHITECTURE & URBAN PLANNING
    • INTERIOR DESIGN & PLANNING
    • INTEGRATED CONTRACTING SOLUTIONS
    • CONCEPT DEVELOPMENT AND visualization
    Service areas
    ANYWHERE IN INDIA and Delhi
    Address
    31/1 A PANT NAGAR, JANGPURA
    110014 Delhi
    India
    +91-1140349947
