Design fantasy is an architectural (construction) and interior design (construction) and planning Firm in Delhi , India. The firm is established by a young and an experienced architect ,with the same vision.

The founders always strive to create innovative and create solutions in answering recent architecture and interior needs. The founders and the firm envision to participate in the betterment and growth of space and city landscape, nationally.

The Firm focuses on maximizing and delivering the best design, function and harmonization among all two and to also create revolutionary pieces for the creative industry especially architecture and interior. Other than managing and running projects locally in Delhi region.

Design Fantasy also actively participated in national architecture competitions as well as local.

Design Fantasy is also involved in Government consultancy projects of RLDA.