Bhuvi design studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    • Metal art , Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio ArtworkOther artistic objects Copper/Bronze/Brass Brown
    Metal art , Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio ArtworkOther artistic objects Copper/Bronze/Brass Brown
    Metal art , Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio ArtworkOther artistic objects Copper/Bronze/Brass Brown
    +1
    Metal art
    WALL ACCENTS, Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio ArtworkOther artistic objects Wood Blue
    WALL ACCENTS, Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio ArtworkOther artistic objects Wood Blue
    WALL ACCENTS, Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio ArtworkOther artistic objects Wood Blue
    +1
    WALL ACCENTS
    Handcrafted Tree of Life , Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio ArtworkOther artistic objects Wood Black
    Handcrafted Tree of Life , Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio ArtworkOther artistic objects Wood Black
    Handcrafted Tree of Life , Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio ArtworkOther artistic objects Wood Black
    Handcrafted Tree of Life
    Wall Mural - Peacock, Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio ArtworkOther artistic objects Glass Multicolored
    Wall Mural - Peacock, Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio ArtworkOther artistic objects Glass Multicolored
    Wall Mural - Peacock
    Waterfalls Design , Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio Interior landscaping Sandstone Multicolored
    Waterfalls Design , Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio Interior landscaping Sandstone Multicolored
    Waterfalls Design , Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio Interior landscaping Sandstone Multicolored
    Waterfalls Design
    Custom Paintings , Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio ArtworkPictures & paintings Multicolored
    Custom Paintings , Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio ArtworkPictures & paintings Multicolored
    Custom Paintings , Bhuvi design studio Bhuvi design studio ArtworkPictures & paintings Multicolored
    +3
    Custom Paintings
    Bhuvi Design Studio a unique Art & Design Studio with a team of highly skilled artists specialised in site-specific custom artworks. Since 2012, we've been providing our clients with the sophisticated, investment-worthy art that best fits their needs, as well as supporting and promoting some of the most coveted talent currently making waves within the art market.

    What We Do We

    offer complete range of art consulting services that are tailor-made to meet the specific requirements of our various client groups. Bhuvi Design Studio provides complete end-to-end art solutions starting from conceptualization stage to execution and delivery depending on your needs. Every art work offered by Bhuvi Design Studio is created with the highest quality in mind and with reasonable pricing.

    Murals, Sculptures, Paintings Our innovative, art-insider led company works tirelessly on your behalf to help transform any space through the power of art. We connect our clients with a vibrant world of independent contemporary artists and collaborate with key stakeholders to find the perfect art for your brief, bringing unique art commissions to life – with a discerning eye.

    Services
    Custom mural, sculptures, and art installation
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    #173/15,2nd floor, BWSSB Road, Surbhi Layout, Yelahanka
    560064 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7624800213 www.bhuvidesignstudio.in
