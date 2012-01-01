Bhuvi Design Studio a unique Art & Design Studio with a team of highly skilled artists specialised in site-specific custom artworks. Since 2012, we've been providing our clients with the sophisticated, investment-worthy art that best fits their needs, as well as supporting and promoting some of the most coveted talent currently making waves within the art market.

What We Do We

offer complete range of art consulting services that are tailor-made to meet the specific requirements of our various client groups. Bhuvi Design Studio provides complete end-to-end art solutions starting from conceptualization stage to execution and delivery depending on your needs. Every art work offered by Bhuvi Design Studio is created with the highest quality in mind and with reasonable pricing.

Murals, Sculptures, Paintings Our innovative, art-insider led company works tirelessly on your behalf to help transform any space through the power of art. We connect our clients with a vibrant world of independent contemporary artists and collaborate with key stakeholders to find the perfect art for your brief, bringing unique art commissions to life – with a discerning eye.