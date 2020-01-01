Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd.
Interior Architects in New Delhi
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (21)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Living Area Designs, ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
    Living Area Designs, ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
    Living Area Designs, ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
    +10
    Living Area Designs
    Kitchen designs, ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. Modern kitchen
    Kitchen designs, ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. Modern kitchen
    Kitchen designs
    Dining Room Designs, ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. Modern dining room
    Dining Room Designs, ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. Modern dining room
    Dining Room Designs, ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. Modern dining room
    +2
    Dining Room Designs
    Bedroom Designs, ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
    Bedroom Designs, ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
    Bedroom Designs, ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
    +10
    Bedroom Designs

    Zed Associates Pvt. Ltd. established in 2002 comprises of a strong team of Architects, Project Consultants and Interiors Designers. We're a highly experienced interior design company and architectural consultancy in Delhi NCR. Our team believes in creating and delivering complete interior solutions which are customized to suit specific requirements of the clients.

    We at ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. take pride to state that we are an Architectural and Interior Designing Firm that has been able to establish a name in the industry for providing wide array of services from concept to execution. In our tenure of 10 years we have successfully completed numerous projects, from residential to commercial in Delhi, NCR, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Bangalore, Hyderabad and various other cities of India. We’re a highly experienced interior design company and architectural consultancy in Delhi NCR. Our team believes in creating and delivering complete interior solutions which are customized to suit specific requirements of the clients

    Services
    Furniture Designing, Interior Designing, and Civil Work
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    A-3/216, Ist Floor
    110089 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9953675211 www.zedinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Kathy Aggarwal Kathy Aggarwal
    Fraud! Fraud! Fraud! Lost 7 lakhs to Zed associates ( Owner Bashar Ali Khan)from Rohini! Took advance but never deliver the work and products! Their designers do not coordinate with their owner nor their workers and they BLAME us for mistakes! We had no one looking over sites but OURSELVES in Summer Heat! Bashar Ali Khan threatened us to pay more money if we wanted the remaining part of the barely completed kitchen and room furniture that we ALREADY PAID FOR! They took 16 lakhs for their unfinished work apart from 7 lakhs advance. My daughter washroom tiles fell off on its own ! All drainage was completely blocked by their workers and they tell us to get it done ourselves ! Bashar Ali Khan did not pay his workers and now those workers are revolting in our premises daily. Their designers are not professionals at all . Save yourself the trouble and money , stay away from Zed Associates
    10 months ago
    Project date: December 2020
    Edit
    Chinthan MC Chinthan MC
    fraud company and fraud owners.. they use defective material in interiors... if you dnt have any idea about quality then u r going to waste all your money.. Total fraud
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: October 2020
    Edit
    Ars Mal Ars Mal
    BEWARE of Fraud Interior Design company — ZED Associates Pvt Ltd, Delhi by BASHAR ALI KHAN. Home Interior design industry is turning out to be a money spinner in India due to rising income levels. I am talking about big money, typical bills can range 7–25 lakhs. Several web-based startups like ZED Associates Pvt Ltd has jumped to make quick bucks. I have severely burnt my fingers and would like to share the modus operandi of this/similar fraudulent company for you to be cautious. 
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: September 2020
    Edit
    Show all 21 reviews
      Add SEO element