We at ZED Associates Pvt. Ltd. take pride to state that we are an Architectural and Interior Designing Firm that has been able to establish a name in the industry for providing wide array of services from concept to execution. In our tenure of 10 years we have successfully completed numerous projects, from residential to commercial in Delhi, NCR, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Bangalore, Hyderabad and various other cities of India. We’re a highly experienced interior design company and architectural consultancy in Delhi NCR. Our team believes in creating and delivering complete interior solutions which are customized to suit specific requirements of the clients