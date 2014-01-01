ARK Architects & Interior Designs is an energetic and dynamic young company established in 2014. In spite of being new in the market, the firm has made a positive impact in the market and is currently working on a number of prestigious projects. Within a short span of time it has bagged renowned clients from hospitality, retail and residential development businesses.

We approach each project as a new design exercise

that requires a fresh perspective and an open mind. Our approach is to research the project parameters, site context, landscape, services, budget and regulations. We work with our clients to explore and define their requirements.

We see effective client and end user involvement

in projects as being critical to a successful project outcome. At the start of each project we work with the client to develop a design and consultation strategy to form a framework for the development of the project.