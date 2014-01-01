Your browser is out-of-date.

ARK Architects & Interior Designers
Interior Designers & Decorators in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
Projects

    Brijesh Residence
    Mangalagiri One, Kirlampudi Layout
    Small Duplex
    2509 Oxygen Towers; Contemporary Traditional Interiors
    Sree Subham
    Flat at VIP Road, Visakhapatanam
    ARK Architects & Interior Designs is an energetic and dynamic young company established in 2014. In spite of being new in the market, the firm has made a positive impact in the market and is currently working on a number of prestigious projects. Within a short span of time it has bagged renowned clients from hospitality, retail and residential development businesses.

    We approach each project as a new design exercise
    that requires a fresh perspective and an open mind. Our approach is to research the project parameters, site context, landscape, services, budget and regulations. We work with our clients to explore and define their requirements.

    We see effective client and end user involvement
    in projects as being critical to a successful project outcome. At the start of each project we work with the client to develop a design and consultation strategy to form a framework for the development of the project.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • master plans
    • landscaping
    • Interior Designing
    Service areas
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • hospitality
    • Industrial
    • institutional
    • Visakhapatnam
    • Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
    Address
    #49-24-42, sankara mattam road
    530016 Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-8912554986 arkarchitects.co.in
