Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Wardobe Design Ideas
    R And S Lake View
    Prestige tranquility- Bangalore
    Century Infinity- Bangalore
    Services
    Interior Designing & Execution
    Service areas
    bengaluru
    Address
    # 15 2nd main 2nd cross Msr Nagar New Bel Road
    560054 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9986209225 www.customdecor.co

    Reviews

    bhojikumar88
    I have been cheated by Taranjeet from custom decor on my project because using cheap quality materials and also by damaging the complete beauty of my interior by allowing somw drunk carpenters at the site and moreover a big bloody liar being a Singh he must be ashamed of himself and co workers are also the same dogs they are least bothered about the customers money and dream of having a beautiful interior , Everytime a cx must instruct the carpenter to do the job and moreover he wants money on time and he will take his own damn time to get the wood work done people he has also locked my apartment and taken the keys along with him such a brainless idiot
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: July 2018
