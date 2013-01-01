Urbane Storey is a interior design firm delivering turnkey solutions for residential and commercial spaces. We conceptualize & execute distinctive projects that are creative, functional & highly personalized. We also aim to recognize the charm & unique character of each home/commercial space & develop it into a complimentary interior aesthetic

We believe that just like our clients, their living spaces should also have its’ own personality. Our design recognizes this of each private space & turns it into a visual reality using a spectrum of contrasting ideas. We Endeavour to find the understated luxury in each environment and bring it to life with a design that balances minimalism & eclecticism.

An intuitive designer; Madhurika spearheads Urbane Storey from Mumbai. She has worked with a reputable clintele & interior designing firm. With the conception of Urbane Storey, her baby, has given way to an unstoppable design romance. Ideas flowed in synergy, a unique style was conceived & in June 2013 Urbane Storey was born. As a young organization, we aim to build our reputation in the interior designing industry by providing consistency in our work & service delivery. Through fresh ideas & inventive concepts, we dream of becoming one of the most celebrated designing firms in the region.