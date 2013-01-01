Your browser is out-of-date.

Urbane Storey
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews
    Lakhanis, Mumbai
    World Towers, Upper Worli
    Bachelor Pad
    MR. VIKAS SHAH
    Residential apartment, Santacruz

    Urbane Storey is a interior design firm delivering turnkey solutions for residential and commercial spaces. We conceptualize & execute distinctive projects that are creative, functional & highly personalized. We also aim to recognize the charm & unique character of each home/commercial space & develop it into a complimentary interior aesthetic 

    We believe that just like our clients, their living spaces should also have its’ own personality. Our design recognizes this of each private space & turns it into a visual reality using a spectrum of contrasting ideas. We Endeavour to find the understated luxury in each environment and bring it to life with a design that balances minimalism & eclecticism.

    An intuitive designer; Madhurika spearheads Urbane Storey from Mumbai. She has worked with a reputable clintele & interior designing firm. With the conception of Urbane Storey, her baby, has given way to an unstoppable design romance. Ideas flowed in synergy, a unique style was conceived & in June 2013 Urbane Storey was born. As a young organization, we aim to build our reputation in the interior designing industry by providing consistency in our work & service delivery. Through fresh ideas & inventive concepts, we dream of becoming one of the most celebrated designing firms in the region.

    Services
    • Interior design Turnkey solution
    • Design and build
    • Design consultancy
    Service areas
    Mumbai, Thane, and Pune
    Address
    Office No.12G/ 7C, Juhu Sangeeta, Juhu Road, Santacruz (West)
    400049 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9892743331 www.urbanestorey.in

    Reviews

    chetan meshram
    Good . Yet to work with them on a project. Awaiting for a reply.
    about 1 year ago
    Deep Shah
    Very professional and great design ideas. Very happy with their work.
    almost 4 years ago
    Amrita Nambiar
    My home and my place of work, have both been designed by Madhurika Dalvi - Urbane Storey. Needless to say, I love their work! Her sense of aesthetics is always on point and she never fails to amaze me with her ideas for space utilization. "How to make the most of your space" could probably make a good tagline for the company. All in all, a great experience with the team, very professional with super execution skills. Would definitely recommend to anyone looking for beautifully customized, contemporary styled spaces with oodles of chic and elegance. Kudos to the team!
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
