LifenColor.in
Interior Designers & Decorators in Guirgaon
Reviews (30)
    • We are one of the most respected wall stylist and home decor products firm in the town! We work with clients, interior designers, and architects to bring uniqueness to your walls and floors through exclusive concepts & design. We deal in imported, branded and high quality products along with professional services to bring uniqeness to your spaces.

    Services
    • Interior and Exterior decoration
    • We provide Imported wallpapers- wooden floorings—pergolas and lots more
    Service areas
    • Gurgaon
    • New Delhi
    • Kanpur
    • Lucknow
    • Faridabad
    • Noida
    • Chandigarh
    • Guirgaon
    Address
    144 A, Vipul Trade Center, Sohna Road,
    122018 Guirgaon
    India
    +91-9910422889 www.lifencolors.in

    Reviews

    Akshay Khosla
    Superb results and good customer services. I loved their collection and quality of the paper. Will highly recommend it to anyone. Easy , convenient and install at your own convenience. Added life n Colors to the kids room 🥰
    10 days ago
    Krutika Sampat
    I'm an interior designer from Bangalore. We reached out to life n colors for a couple of requirements in a project. We are amazed by their promptness in their response, the professionalism and the quality of their work. They even sent samples of the paper quality in the print that we were looking for and it came within 3 days. The previews were also sent quickly. It shows that they take their work seriously and cater to each and every client on priority basis. I highly recommend working with them.
    about 2 months ago
    Rohaan Shukla
    Very good service definitely recommended. They helped me get my desired look by showing me digitally how it will look on my wall and delivered exactly the same. Installation was perfect, it was from third party of which they provided the contact details. All in all very satisfied!.
    25 days ago
