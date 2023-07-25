Your browser is out-of-date.

Life n Colors Private Limited
Online Shops in Gurugram
Reviews (32)
Projects

    • Kovalam Paradise, Palms Wallpaper for Rooms, Life n Colors Private Limited Life n Colors Private Limited Tropical style walls & floors
    Kovalam Paradise, Palms Wallpaper for Rooms
    Pichwai Wallpapers for Pooja and Temple Rooms, Life n Colors Private Limited Life n Colors Private Limited Asian style walls & floors
    Pichwai Wallpapers for Pooja and Temple Rooms
    Chinoiserie Wallppaers, Life n Colors Private Limited Life n Colors Private Limited Master bedroom
    Chinoiserie Wallppaers


    Services
    • wallpapers for walls
    • customised wallpapers
    • bedroom wallpapers
    • kids room wallpapers
    • living room wallpaper
    Service areas
    • Gurgaon
    • New Delhi
    • Kanpur
    • Lucknow
    • Faridabad
    • Noida
    • Chandigarh
    • Guirgaon
    • Gurugram
    Address
    144 A, Vipul Trade Center, Sohna Road,
    122018 Gurugram
    India
    +91-9971673335 www.lifencolors.in
    • Best Selling Wallpaper Designs
    • Tropical Wallpaper Collection
    • Indian Wallpaper Designs
    • Pichwai Wallpapers for Pooja Room
    • Beautiful Chinoiserie Wallpapers

    Reviews

    raman.sharma.lnc
    It's been an absolute pleasure working with the professional team of Life n Colors Wallpapers.  The range of their excellent quality wallpapers is amazing. You are truly spoilt for choice. They are prompt with their response,  and patiently hear out your requirements. I'm very happy with the three wallpapers I chose from them, my walls definitely look beautiful! I would highly recommend them to everyone who is looking for excellent quality products,  prompt and efficient service, and a very professional team who make the whole experience seem seamless and satisfying.
    1 day ago
    Project date: July 2023
    sonal.sharmaa1982
    Amazing experience, Life n Colors have lovely designs which are not available in the market.  It was a seamless experience from design selection, to ordering, to shipping to installation. Wallpaper looks much better than I thought. 
    1 day ago
    Project date: June 2023
    Akshay Khosla
    Superb results and good customer services. I loved their collection and quality of the paper. Will highly recommend it to anyone. Easy , convenient and install at your own convenience. Added life n Colors to the kids room 🥰
    about 1 year ago
