We take utmost care in total design and execution of our projects right from the conceptual design to its completion till it is handed over to our clients. We are known for our quality, reliability, durability and timely completion of our projects. We provide customize solution to our clients. We consider their imagination to our design. Disha Interior offers Turnkey solution for interior designing and also provides complete execution for Residence and Showrooms.

Our depth of experience and acute level of skill mean that we are able to deliver a comprehensive range of services. From fundamentals such as floor and budgetary planning to additional extras such lighting and artwork, we offer all that is required to create homes or premises which are both contemporary and practical.

The ethos of our company is to work closely with the client so that preferences and personalities are woven into the interiors we create

If you are looking for ways to increase the efficiency of your property, we can carry out an Eco Survey for you. We will assess the environmental impact of the building and make recommendations for improving efficiency.

As a company, we are totally committed to environmental preservation and ethical practices. Where possible, we source locally and only work with suppliers sharing our principles. The elements we use to accessorize and design homes are always sleek and upscale.