Disha Interior
Designers in Bangalore
Reviews
    We take utmost care in total design and execution of our projects right from the conceptual design to its completion till it is handed over to our clients. We are known for our quality, reliability, durability and timely completion of our projects. We provide customize solution to our clients. We consider their imagination to our design. Disha Interior offers Turnkey solution for interior designing and also provides complete execution for Residence and Showrooms.

    Our depth of experience and acute level of skill mean that we are able to deliver a comprehensive range of services. From fundamentals such as floor and budgetary planning to additional extras such lighting and artwork, we offer all that is required to create homes or premises which are both contemporary and practical.

    The ethos of our company is to work closely with the client so that preferences and personalities are woven into the interiors we create

    If you are looking for ways to increase the efficiency of your property, we can carry out an Eco Survey for you. We will assess the environmental impact of the building and make recommendations for improving efficiency.

    As a company, we are totally committed to environmental preservation and ethical practices. Where possible, we source locally and only work with suppliers sharing our principles. The elements we use to accessorize and design homes are always sleek and upscale.

    Services
    • Wood Work (Modular Kitchen + Wardrobe—open door or Sliding wardrobe + TV Unit + Crockery Unit)
    • Flooring (Italian Marble + Vitrified Tiles & Wooden Flooring)
    • Painting (Plastic Paint + Duco paint & Texture paint)
    • Wall Paper & Wall Posters
    • POP Work
    • 3D designing as per the actual floor plan
    • Decorative Lighting
    Service areas
    All over Bangalore
    Address
    # 750/1, VNR Layout, Bommasandra Indl. Area, Near Venkataraman Petrol Bunk, Bommasandra, Bangalore-560099
    560099 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9844547488 dishainterior.in
    All our interior design services are catalysts to give wings to your dreams providing interior designing services which include Ideas, Interior Designs, Project Execution, Management and Control resulting in speedy completion and satisfied clients.

    Reviews

    Sangeeta Mundra
    over 2 years ago
    Disha Mundra
    over 2 years ago
    Lalit Khator
    Good and satisfactory work
    about 2 years ago
