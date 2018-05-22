Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Housepro Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurugram
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    We are providing excellent professional home design Our Design Philosophy “Most Perfect Design is for you”.Our design are uniquely constructed with a permanent impression of excellence. We design interiors and exterior that express best and unique design in comfort and perfect way to your door. We are providing the best and unique design of the modern era.

    Services
    • Basement Design
    • Bathroom Design
    • Bedroom Design
    • Colour Consulting
    • Custom Bathroom Vanities
    • Custom Blinds & Shades
    • Custom Bookcases
    • Custom Built-ins
    • Custom Cabinets
    • Custom Furniture
    • Custom Home Bars
    • Custom Kitchen Cabinets
    • Custom Shelving
    • Custom Walk-in Wardrobes
    • Dining Room Design
    • Drafting
    • Floor Plans
    • Home Gym Design & Construction
    • Home Office Design
    • Home Theater Design
    • House Plans
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Design Photography
    • Kids Bedroom Design
    • Kitchen Design
    • Kitchen Renovation & Remodeling
    • Lighting Design
    • Living Room Design
    • Nursery Design
    • Playroom Design
    • Show all 30 services
    Service areas
    Gurugram, Delhi, and Noida
    Address
    B-160 Saraswati Enclave Opp. Sector 10A Gurugram
    122002 Gurugram
    India
    +91-7906650301

    Reviews

    Kulwant Rajput
    Very nice interior designer and Architects they are providing unique design and Excellent quality of service within a budget.
    almost 3 years ago
      Add SEO element