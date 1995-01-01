Established nearly forty years ago in 1976, DP Doors was the brainchild of Mr. D.P. Sharma, a real visionary and pioneer in the world of wooden manufacturing in India. Under his able guidance and leadership, wooden craftsmanship scaled new heights and achieved true recognition. Over the first decade of hard work and innovation, the company introduced the concept of machine-made doors, which radically altered the wooden door manufacturing industry.The company became a private limited in 1995, D.P. Woodtech Pvt. Ltd started taking turn-key interior projects.

Today, the company commands a position of great strength and leadership in the industry owing to its large variety of world-class wooden manufacturing. Be it wooden doors of any type, frames, wardrobes, modular kitchens, bedroom and office furniture, wardrobes and wooden flooring or complete interior of a house/hotel/resort/office/pant house. We have just the right products and services to suit individual requirements. Suppliers of every possible type of wooden furniture, we pride ourselves on not just our product quality, but also our efficient service, timely deliveries, long-lasting relationships with customers, and peers and alike.



Our modern infrastructure, latest technology, highly experienced team members and hands-on management combine forces to reach wooden manufacturing standards in line with global benchmarks.