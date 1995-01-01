Your browser is out-of-date.

D P Woodtech Pvt Ltd
Doors in Faridabad
Reviews (7)
Projects

    Kitchen
    Kitchen
    Doors
    Exhibition
    Solid Wood Doors
    Residential Project

    Established nearly forty years ago in 1976, DP Doors was the brainchild of Mr. D.P. Sharma, a real visionary and pioneer in the world of wooden manufacturing in India. Under his able guidance and leadership, wooden craftsmanship scaled new heights and achieved true recognition. Over the first decade of hard work and innovation, the company introduced the concept of machine-made doors, which radically altered the wooden door manufacturing industry.The company became a private limited in 1995, D.P. Woodtech Pvt. Ltd started taking turn-key interior projects.  

    Today, the company commands a position of great strength and leadership in the industry owing to its large variety of world-class wooden manufacturing. Be it wooden doors of any type, frames, wardrobes, modular kitchens, bedroom and office furniture, wardrobes and wooden flooring or complete interior of a house/hotel/resort/office/pant house. We have just the right products and services to suit individual requirements. Suppliers of every possible type of wooden furniture, we pride ourselves on not just our product quality, but also our efficient service, timely deliveries, long-lasting relationships with customers, and peers and alike.

    Our modern infrastructure, latest technology, highly experienced team members and hands-on management combine forces to reach wooden manufacturing standards in line with global benchmarks.

    Services
    • Manufacturer of Wood Doors
    • Kitchen
    • Wardrobe
    • Furniture and complete Interior
    Service areas
    • Around the world
    • Faridabad
    • Gurgaon
    • Delhi
    • Noida
    • Ghaziabad
    • Sohna
    • Greater noida
    • Chandigarh
    • Mumbai
    • Bangalore
    • Pune
    Company awards
    ITID Quality Excellence Award by Minister of Water Resource (Government of India)
    Address
    14/7, Delhi-Mathura Road, Mewla Chowk, Faridabad
    121003 Faridabad
    India
    +91-9910554466 www.dpwoodtech.com

    Reviews

    ankit daundiyal
    Best place and ambience.....for furniture and all...
    10 months ago
    hashim Khan
    250 metets from Faridabad sector 28 metro Gate no. 1, don't hire rickshaw, it's on main road just see the pillar no. Outside metro it is 608 , you have to walk in that direction toward pillar no. 597. This showroom have proper parking space, There are sample of interiors and furniture. And they serve in complete interior.
    10 months ago
    sumit saxena
    All interior solution under a roof. Best quality products & lowest price.
    over 3 years ago
