We at Archivite Architecture follow a fascination for investigative spatial research focusing on the productive interior environments and the influence of built form on the everyday lives of its inhabitants and users. On the other hand we stretch our research into contextual and site constraints with respect to testing socio-cultural, economic and environmental issues, informal urbanism and typologies of housing. We believe every design is unique and is a resultant of an in-depth analytical research, whilst also challenging the existing thinking strategies and evolving exciting design solutions.