Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Archivite Architecture
Architects in Chennai
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Fluence, Archivite Architecture Archivite Architecture Modern kitchen
    Fluence, Archivite Architecture Archivite Architecture Modern style bedroom
    Fluence, Archivite Architecture Archivite Architecture Modern dressing room
    +1
    Fluence
    Homestay - Ooty, Archivite Architecture Archivite Architecture
    Homestay - Ooty, Archivite Architecture Archivite Architecture
    Homestay - Ooty, Archivite Architecture Archivite Architecture
    +6
    Homestay - Ooty
    Villa Tangled, Archivite Architecture Archivite Architecture
    Villa Tangled, Archivite Architecture Archivite Architecture
    Villa Tangled, Archivite Architecture Archivite Architecture
    +8
    Villa Tangled

    We at Archivite Architecture follow a fascination for investigative spatial research focusing on the productive interior environments and the influence of built form on the everyday lives of its inhabitants and users. On the other hand we stretch our research into contextual and site constraints with respect to testing socio-cultural, economic and environmental issues, informal urbanism and typologies of housing. We believe every design is unique and is a resultant of an in-depth analytical research, whilst also challenging the existing thinking strategies and evolving exciting design solutions.

    Services
    • architecural designing and execution
    • interior designing and execution
    • consultants
    Service areas
    • chennai
    • bagalore
    • hyderabad
    • trichy
    • coimbatore
    • kerala
    Address
    16/1, 1st floor, Dr.Ranga road, Alwarpet
    600018 Chennai
    India
    +91-9790844749 www.archivitearchitecture.com

    Reviews

    Sakthinathan Ramakrishnan
    over 1 year ago
    Muthu Kumaran
    over 1 year ago
    Murshita Sadik
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element