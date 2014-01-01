Your browser is out-of-date.

Crush Mango
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (3)
Projects

    Commercial Interiors
    Residential Interiors

    Crush Mango is design firm, based in Bangalore, providing fully integrated design, consultancy services and end-to-end architectural solutions. We aim to create a niche within the multi-faceted arena of design and architecture by implementing simple, yet effective research and management techniques in the design process. 

    The design services offered by Crush Mango are architectural, structural, plumbing, electrical, landscaping and interiors. The typology of projects include residential, commercial, institutional and urban planning. The scale of projects vary from urban residences to large housing layouts, retail interiors to corporate offices and hospitals; and cultural centers to institutional campuses.

    Services
    Architecture, Interiors, and 3D
    Service areas
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • institutional
    • bangalore
    Company awards
    Best Design for Solar Power Toll Plaza organized by Government of India
    Address
    #340, 19th F Main, 1st N Block, Rajajinagar
    560010 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9886414146 www.crushmango.com

    Reviews

    RAGHU DB
    over 5 years ago
    Anoop K
    over 5 years ago
    Maya R
    I first approached Crush Mango Studio in June 2014 for a residential design for my property. They reverted within a couple of weeks with a magnificent duplex design that suited my needs well. They suggested use of materials that were not only aesthetically pleasing but also a combination that would provide utilitarian benefits. I strongly recommend this young and dynamic team for architecture related services.
    about 7 years ago
