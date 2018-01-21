Your browser is out-of-date.

InDezign Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
    modular kitchen

    InDezign is a team of well-experienced professionals to provide home related services and customer friendly online support for both House- work designing and carpentry. Professionals of over all 10+ years of experience in Interior designing and Carpentry ground formed together to provide extravagant services throughout the entity. We provide ingenious crafting with timely delivery around the corners. Our Packages are aimed for customer convenience and discounted packages for pocket friendly customers. InDezign is ultimately an enterprise to provide an experience for proprietors with a user friendly services, detriments the need of negotiating with multiple vendors to reach out the best in the Interior and Carpentry services. We love what we do, what we change, and we believe in the power – of – Teamwork for our success.

    Services
    • House Interior Works
    • Modular Cupboard
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Living Room Designing
    • Decorative & Textured Interiors
    • All kind-off Wood works
    Service areas
    • All over tamilnadu & Bangalore
    • chennai
    Address
    4, Bhath sing street, PTC
    600097 Chennai
    India
    +91-7339193550 www.indezigninteriors.com

    Reviews

    BIG PHOTOGRAPHY
    Our studio interior work wonderfully done by this company. Their creativity and quality is awesome. Highly recommend
    11 months ago
    muthu krishnan
    It's really good to see the interiors,done by indezign team ..it's look classy and materials are durable stuffs.More over, they offered better interior at best price.thankyou guys..all the best..
    about 3 years ago
    Dogar Badshah
    Good job keep it up. You did my kitchen looking nice as we expected. Really I like it and did everything as your promised. God bless you.
    over 3 years ago
