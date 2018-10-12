Your browser is out-of-date.

EVEN SIGHTS ARCHITECTS
Architects in Bahadurgarh
    MODERN RESIDENCE , EVEN SIGHTS ARCHITECTS
    MODERN RESIDENCE
    RESIDENCE, DELHI
    RESIDENCE, DELHI
    Interiors, EVEN SIGHTS ARCHITECTS
    Interiors, EVEN SIGHTS ARCHITECTS
    Interiors, EVEN SIGHTS ARCHITECTS
    Interiors
    RESIDENCE, DELHI
    RESIDENCE, DELHI
    RESIDENCE, DELHI
    RESIDENCE, DELHI
    Interiors, EVEN SIGHTS ARCHITECTS
    Interiors, EVEN SIGHTS ARCHITECTS
    Interiors, EVEN SIGHTS ARCHITECTS
    Interiors
    Project, EVEN SIGHTS ARCHITECTS
    Project, EVEN SIGHTS ARCHITECTS
    Project, EVEN SIGHTS ARCHITECTS
    Project
    An Architectural Design studio where A Building and A piece of furniture designed simultaneously. 

    Offering wide range of design consultancy for architecture, interiors, landscape and product designs. 

    We are small enough to give you undivided attention guiding you from A to Z and BIG enough to to give you a solution which is aesthetically pleasing and practically possible. 

    Delivering finest Commercial and Residential Projects all over India.

    architecture
    Bahadurgarh
    EVEN SIGHTS ARCHITECTS
    124507 Bahadurgarh
    India
    +91-9999800207 studioesa.in
    Creative solutions with creative and techinical talent to help you to achive your mission.

    Vibhor Vats Vibhor Vats
    The overall experience was mesmerizing and value for money.the architects were well aware of the process and the time bound completion of the consignment. It was great to be in coordination with homify
    about 4 years ago
    Project date: May 2016
    anisha.garg1606
    You orchestrated a magnificent design that was a creation of our dreams. Thank you for your amazing talent, patience, perseverance, creativity and ability to manage challenges and changes all along the way. You did with grace and professionalism that is seldom exhibited in these fast- paced busy lives we all have.
    about 4 years ago
    mndpsngwn
    We are satisfied with their performance. The project was completed on time, and has been completed within the requested scope and budget. They are very dedicated, had some insightful ideas and the response time is quick.
    about 4 years ago
    Project date: October 2017
