Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Synergy Architecture and Interiors
Architects in Chennai
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Apartment building- Architecture and Interior design, Synergy Architecture and Interiors Synergy Architecture and Interiors Modern houses
    Apartment building- Architecture and Interior design, Synergy Architecture and Interiors Synergy Architecture and Interiors Modern houses
    Apartment building- Architecture and Interior design, Synergy Architecture and Interiors Synergy Architecture and Interiors Modern houses
    +4
    Apartment building- Architecture and Interior design
    Apartment interiors- Kalakshetra, Chennai, Synergy Architecture and Interiors Synergy Architecture and Interiors Eclectic style living room
    Apartment interiors- Kalakshetra, Chennai, Synergy Architecture and Interiors Synergy Architecture and Interiors Eclectic style dining room
    Apartment interiors- Kalakshetra, Chennai, Synergy Architecture and Interiors Synergy Architecture and Interiors Eclectic style dining room
    +8
    Apartment interiors- Kalakshetra, Chennai
    Apartment interiors- MRCNagar, Chennai, Synergy Architecture and Interiors Synergy Architecture and Interiors Modern kitchen
    Apartment interiors- MRCNagar, Chennai, Synergy Architecture and Interiors Synergy Architecture and Interiors Modern living room
    Apartment interiors- MRCNagar, Chennai, Synergy Architecture and Interiors Synergy Architecture and Interiors Modern living room
    +4
    Apartment interiors- MRCNagar, Chennai
    Residence No.1 at Panache, chennai, Synergy Architecture and Interiors Synergy Architecture and Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Residence No.1 at Panache, chennai, Synergy Architecture and Interiors Synergy Architecture and Interiors Modern living room
    Residence No.1 at Panache, chennai, Synergy Architecture and Interiors Synergy Architecture and Interiors Modern living room
    +8
    Residence No.1 at Panache, chennai

    Synergy Architecture and Interiors is a design centric firm with experience in the fields of architecture, interior architecture, interior design, interior styling and furniture design. With our experienced team of architects, designers and supervisors, we provide clients with their requirements with a strong aesthetic appeal.

    What sets us apart from other firms is our design ideology, attention to detail and our ability to create bespoke objects that are unique to each client!

    Services
    • Architecture and interior design- commercial
    • residential and retail
    Service areas
    Chennai
    Address
    9/5, 6th East Street, Kamaraj Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur
    600041 Chennai
    India
    +91-9962434814 synergyarchitecture.in
      Add SEO element