RA Fuentes Architects And Construct
Architects in Mandaue City
    • RA Fuentes Architect - Design and Construct

    1. Professional Services

      a. Architectural Design (Residential, Commercial and Industrial)

      b. Construction

      c. Consultancy

    2. Other Services

      a. 3D Rendering works

      b. CAD - Drafting works

      c. Government Requirements processing

            c.1. Environmental Compliance Certificate

            c.2. CAAP Height Clearance and Height Limitation Requirements

            c.3. Phivolcs Cetificate - Hazard Assesment

      d. Other Graphics Design Works.

    Contact:

    Mobile no. 09176488583

    Email. rafuentes.architect@gmail.com

    Address. A.S. Fortuna St. Banilad, Mandaue City, Cebu, 6014

    Service areas
    Mandaue City, Cebu, and Philippines
    Address
    906, A.S. Fortuna St., Banilad
    6014 Mandaue City
    Philippines
    +63-9176488583
