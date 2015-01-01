Your browser is out-of-date.

Vdezin Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru
Reviews (2)
    • Vdezin specializes in bringing outstanding design to all areas of interiors. We pride ourselves on our creative edge whilst remaining true to balance, form and space. We can transform any property into a beautiful space that will be adored. Be it is prestigious office or luxury home, we are equally at ease to carry out any type of project from initial planning to final implementation. One of our primary responsibilities as interior designer is to focus on all of the key elements in your space. Then propose a unique design solution that relates to client’s vision while optimizing the space.

      We ensure that our design will create a stunning first impression when your guests enter your place for the first time. We believe, living is about actively interacting with your environment. It’s about animating it and arranging it to your own tastes. Our mission is to help you with the latter. Therefore, your wishes are always our priority.    The expression of our inspiration is a balance between functionality and imagination. Hence, helping clients understand the importance of scale and balance is essential in ensuring that their vision translates to a beautiful and functional reality.    Our solutions are as individual and unique as you are. Tell us who you are and what you aiming for – we will built the rest for you.

    Interiors, 3d Visualisation, and Turnkey projects
    Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru
    1313, Basement, Below Vijaya Bank, 9th Cross, 27th Main, JP Nagar 1st Phase
    560078 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-8095445999

    Raghuveer Adari Raghuveer Adari
    My experience with Vdezin Interiors is quiet positive. From the very first meeting they gave me the confidence of a beautiful end result. They are quiet flexible and willing to accomodate changes that are not discussed during the initial meetings. They won't compromise on quality . Overall I am quiet happy with the professionalism they exhibited . I would definitely recommend them for anyone who is looking for cool interiors.
    almost 4 years ago
    Project date: March 2018
    Sharmila Kota Sharmila Kota
    Being associated with Vdezin interiors was a 'WOW' experience. Very amicable, flexible and have an awesome taste. My duplex villa has been beautifully designed in a contemporary fashion. It has come out exactly the way it was shown to us in the 3D images. No compromise on the finishing and the quality. Their personal involvement is the added advantage. Some of my friends signed Up with them liking output of my VILLA & OFFICE. We are happy & satisfied with the Vdezin Interiors.
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: December 2015
