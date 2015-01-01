AFFIRM DESIGN STUDIO is a design oriented Architecture firm based in Jalandhar, Punjab. The firm established in 2015 is led by GUNVEET SINGH and PARAMJIT SINGH. The firm has done various projects in Residential, Commercial, Healthcare, Corporate and Hospitality sectors since its inception.

We have an in-house dedicated team of professionals for Designing, Managing & Executing the projects.Aspiring to make our mark by making significant contributions to the field of architecture and to the design environment, with the aim to improve the quality of life of our clients.

Our design intent and concepts are purely a well balanced relation between function and aesthetics that allow the inhabitants to thrive along with their relation with spaces, light and materials around them. We ANTICIPATE the design context of the client and DESIGN the buildings while ensuring that the Practical and the Aesthetic sense of the building remain intact.