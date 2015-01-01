Your browser is out-of-date.

Affirm Design Studio
Architects in Jalandhar
Reviews (7)
    • AFFIRM DESIGN STUDIO is a design oriented Architecture firm based in Jalandhar, Punjab.    The firm established in 2015 is led by GUNVEET SINGH and PARAMJIT SINGH. The firm has done various projects in Residential, Commercial, Healthcare, Corporate and Hospitality sectors since its inception. 

    We have an in-house dedicated team of professionals for Designing, Managing & Executing the projects.Aspiring to make our mark by making significant  contributions to the field of architecture and to the design environment, with the aim to improve the quality of life of our clients.

    Our design intent and concepts are purely a well balanced relation between function and aesthetics that allow the inhabitants to thrive along with their relation with spaces, light and materials around them. We ANTICIPATE the design context of the client and DESIGN the buildings while ensuring that the Practical and the Aesthetic sense of the building remain intact.

    Services
    • Architecture Design
    • Interior Design
    • Urban Planning
    • Sustainable Design
    • Valuation
    Service areas
    Jalandhar
    Address
    451, Urban Estate Phase-1
    144022 Jalandhar
    India
    +91-9888110753 www.affirmdesignstudio.com

    Reviews

    Dixit Bhardwaj
    9 months ago
    Parminder Singh
    Hard workers
    about 1 year ago
    mohnish singh
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
