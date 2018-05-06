Your browser is out-of-date.

BOB CONSTRUCTIONS AND CONSULTANTS
Engineering offices in Hyderabad
Reviews (9)
Projects

    • KURNOOL, BOB CONSTRUCTIONS AND CONSULTANTS BOB CONSTRUCTIONS AND CONSULTANTS Bungalows Reinforced concrete Turquoise
    KURNOOL
    LAKE VIEW AVENUE APARTMENT, BOB CONSTRUCTIONS AND CONSULTANTS BOB CONSTRUCTIONS AND CONSULTANTS Commercial spaces Reinforced concrete White
    LAKE VIEW AVENUE APARTMENT

    "More than 16 years Experience in construction industry. We are expertise in all types of Concrete Structures, Steel Structures, Timber Structures, Glass Structures, Pre-Cast Structures aswell as Cast-in-Situ Structures. We provide all kinds of Structural Designs, Calculations and Drawings according to Indian Standerds (I.S), British Standards (B.S), American Standards and European Standards ( E.U) GHMC Licensed Engineer for Approvals. Core Experience: Residential Buildings, Multi-storied Buildings, Commercial Buildings (Hospitals (300 & 100 beds), Shopping complex, Universities, Mosques, church's Buildings), Industrial sheds (Ware-houses, Railway substations pump house)."

    Services
    • Structural Designs and Drawings
    • Structural Inspection
    • Bar Bending Schedule (BBS)
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • Commercial and industrial Structures
    • Hyderabad
    Company awards
    GHMC LICENCE ENGINEERS
    Address
    19B MLA Colony Banjara Hills Road No-12
    500034 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-8179170740 structural-engineers-bob-cc.business.site
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    Sebastian Ferrao
    Professional consultants
    6 months ago
    fee faa
    I have received professional and detail structural drawing. Thank I have saved lot on steel.
    6 months ago
    ranaveer reddy
    I am Tirumala devi. working as draftsmen, quality checker. Any job opportunity, please inform me, I can attend interview
    8 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
