Redskin Home Decor Pvt Ltd
Paint & Wall Coverings in Mumbai
Reviews (5)
    Decoratives
    Floral
    Kids
    Textures
    Stone/Mice

    Redskin is the creator and distributor of innovative wallcoverings, furnishing fabrics and articles related to interiors. Our distinctive product line and reasonable pricing makes us the preferred choice for furnishing fabrics (upholstery and curtains), wallpapers, window blinds, bed-sets (duvet covers, cushions, bed runners), rugs, wall art (paintings, murals, decorative mirror frames).

    Visit http://connect.redskin.asia for a quick walk-through.

    Services
    • Wallcoverings
    • Furnishing fabrics
    • Art Framing
    • Bed-back
    • Rugs
    • Window Blinds
    Service areas
    India, South East Asia, and Middle East
    Address
    27 F, Laxmi Industrial Estate, New Link Road, Andheri (West)
    400053 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2241202510 www.redskin.asia

    Reviews

    BLOOMFIELDS ART AND FRAMING
    almost 5 years ago
    D. K traders
    over 2 years ago
    ram chandra yadav
    Very good place
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
