FurraModa
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (4)
    FurraModa is a leading Interior Decorators in Bangalore, Our team of Best Interior Designers in Bangalore will provide 2D and 3D Designs for your Homes and Offices, We provide Complete Turnkey Projects for Interiors with our team of Experts and In-house Manufacturing Unit to deliver our Interior Projects on Schedule to our Customers.

    Services
    Interior Designers in Bangalore
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    #25, Opp Wilson Garden 9th Cross, Hosur Main Road, Bangalore
    560027 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9513888526 www.furramoda.com

    azhar pasha
    6 months ago
    prasad
    over 1 year ago
    Shibaram Mishra
    Precision and accuracy in finishing. Timely delivery and regular follow up. Thanks team for professional modular interior for my home
    almost 3 years ago
