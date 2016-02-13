LOTUS CIVITECH is a project service consultancy company with working Experience in various fields offering Structural analysis and designing, integrated planning, engineering project services for buildings residential, commercial, institutional, recreational, industrial sheds, industrial buildings and manufacturing facility infrastructure. The group has a clear strategy of using its collective skills and understanding of markets to develop a unique value proposition to clients. LOTUS CIVITECH works on integrated quality management system that underpins every aspect of its operations.

By strategically positioning quality management at the heart of its operations, LOTUS CIVITECH has bound together the full value chain of an infrastructure company, thus embedding the concept of a triple bottom line management culture, which is central to reinforcing sustainability and delivering a quality outcome to all stakeholders.

SERVICES

•We pride ourselves in providing you with a friendly, responsive service. Working closely with our clients, contractors, and building design professionals we strive to ensure a safe, buildable and cost effective design solution. With our growing reputation for customer satisfaction we continue to build on our core client base of local Architects, contractors, surveyors and private clients.

•Over the years, Lotus Civitech has provided service in structure design in residential, commercial, industrial structure, fuel station canopy, structural engineering services, retrofitting, etc. on many projects for private clients. Lotus Civitech experience project includes low-rise and high-rise residential as well as Commercial Buildings, Medical Facilities, Hotels, Educational Facilities, Industrial Buildings. Services offered by LOTUS CIVITECH includes structure design, design-build, earthquake resistance structure, precise 3D Modelling of structure in CAD, its analysis and design.

OUR SPECIALIZATION:

Our Specialization is in almost every types of Industrial, Commercial and Residential & Public Utility structures, with the practice of Indian Standard code in designing and in detailing of drawing. Following are some types of structures:

• Residential building:

A prestigious design to maximize its prime location with the concept of connecting life with nature and healthy environment with unique interior design concept.

• Commercial Area:

Multi Story Parking, Malls, School, Concert hall, Multiplex, Fuel Station Canopy, Toll Booth, etc.

• Industrial Area:

All types of industrial structure like Industrial shed, RCC & Steel structure for ware house, Steel Platform, Roof Truss, Silos, Bunker, Foundation design (for Chimney and tower), Cold Storage Structure, etc.

• Structure Audit Report:

The structure audit (building structure audit) is the process by which a building is tested / evaluated to reveal its quality worth. Structural audit ensure that your Industrial, Commercial and residential premises are safe, up to relevant codes, and structure is safe or not for use.

• Public Utility:

Foot-Over Bridge, Under Pass Structure, Water Tank, and Parking Shed, etc.

• Retaining Wall, Grid Slab, Flat Slab, Retro Fitting, etc.