ABHA

the sanskrit word means Colour also the Splendour.

It is a platform for coming together and to explore different colours of Art & crafts, Design derivations, Architecture and Graphics. Creativity, quality and innovative ideas being hallmark along with disciplined team work as well as flexibility in the work environment.

ABHA Design Studio is a hub of in-house and outsource architectural work.

We are into Architectural and allied work, Interior design, Landscape Design, Product & Furniture Design, Graphics and Visual Design.