Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ABHA Design Studio
Architects in Pune
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Interior of Residence for Mr. Chandrashekhar R, ABHA Design Studio ABHA Design Studio Living roomSofas & armchairs Brown
    Interior of Residence for Mr. Chandrashekhar R, ABHA Design Studio ABHA Design Studio Minimalist living room
    Interior of Residence for Mr. Chandrashekhar R, ABHA Design Studio ABHA Design Studio Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +10
    Interior of Residence for Mr. Chandrashekhar R

    ABHA

    the sanskrit word means Colour also the Splendour.

    It is a platform for coming together and to explore different colours of Art & crafts, Design derivations, Architecture and Graphics. Creativity, quality and innovative ideas being hallmark along with disciplined team work as well as flexibility in the work environment.

    ABHA Design Studio is a hub of in-house and outsource architectural work.

    We are into Architectural and allied work, Interior design, Landscape Design, Product & Furniture Design, Graphics and Visual Design.

    Services
    Architectural and Interior Design Consultancy
    Service areas
    • Pune
    • Akola
    • Nagpur
    • Amravati
    • Aurangabad
    • Nashik
    Address
    Karve Nagar
    411052 Pune
    India
    +91-9850561828 www.abhadesignstudio.com
      Add SEO element