As a creative agency for integrated communication, we focus on events, brand experience, activation, content development and a tangible corporate culture. Live and digital. New customer behavior calls for new concepts and events for brand management. If you want to achieve these goals, you should integrate the live communication into the corporate strategy. We design and realize all types of events. We take over content production, strategy and campaign development so that your brand story is effectively communicated. Our passion is to activate people.
- Services
- Event Management
- Event Planning
- Project Management
- Road Shows
- Service areas
- Zurich
- Address
-
Brandsoul AG Integrated Creative Agency
CH – 8001 Zurich
Switzerland
+41-438883388 www.brandsoul.ch