Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
The parapet refers to the protective and stylish mini railing that runs along the edge of the roof, terrace, or balcony. It provides privacy and protects the residents against the risk of falling.
Glass is one of the oldest and most versatile materials to be used in building. However, the way glass is used in architecture has come a long way since glass was first used as a building material.
If you're planning on renovating your home, here are some interesting ways to make the most out of the space in your home while expanding it and improving it. It's easier said than done though, but we're here to help you with some…