Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ciao Green Pvt. Ltd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    We are 'Interior Design and Build Experts' who help offices and retail chains with customized and theme based interior solutions with planning and execution. 

    Ciao Green, founded by IIT Bombay Alumni; veterans with more than 12 years of experience working with various MNCs and PSUs. Ciao Green is committed to evolving into a dynamic, agile and 21st Century brand that works on Green Technology and IoT. We have developed a unique client focus that creates and delivers profitable, sustainable and future-ready workplaces, aiming to become a Global ‘Interior Design and Build’ solution provider.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Consultancy
    • Property Management
    • Space planning and layout
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    C-202, Eastern Business District, LBS Road
    400078 Mumbai
    India
    +91-7976211615 www.ciaogreen.com

    Reviews

    Shivam Gupta
    Have some nice work in their hands
    9 months ago
    Aniket Kolgaonkar
    Had a great experience with them.
    about 3 years ago
    Uttam Pawar
    Powai l and t
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element