Affordable barcode scanner and printer| labelKraft
    • Labelkraft (Label Manufacturing Division) are the well Known & established Indian manufacturers of label products of all sort of printed, partly printed & blank self-adhesive labels and printed tags & similar products.

    Labelkraft offers high-quality, well-designed printing solutions with excellent customer value. Whether for home, office, Industry, warehouse, enterprises or network workgroups, in black & white or color, Labelkraft has a printing solution for you. We have the products across an extensive range of industries, from electronics and chemicals to pharmaceutical and FMCGs. 

    Our expert staffs will always be ready to advise you on the choices of available materials and adhesives to suit your requirements.

    For more : https://www.labelkraft.com

    Service areas
    • Barcode printer and scanner
    • qr code label printer
    • desktop barcode printer
    • bangalore
    Address
    560002 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7676174677 www.labelkraft.com
