KreateCube
Interior Architects in New Delhi
Reviews (12)
    • Interior and Architects Ideas, KreateCube KreateCube Commercial spaces
    Interior and Architects Ideas, KreateCube KreateCube Commercial spaces
    Interior and Architects Ideas, KreateCube KreateCube Commercial spaces
    Interior and Architects Ideas

    KreateCube owned by Webmakers Infosystems LLP, is India’s only dedicated platform to connect homeowners with thousands of Architects, Interior Designers and Builders at one place.

    Here, homeowners can post their requirements and we will offer you moderate quotes from our registered Architects, Interior Designers & Builders. We only deal with certified experts in their respective areas to give you whole new experience.

    Are you going to construct or renovate your house? Are you looking for professionals? Here, In "KreateCube" we connect you to the best professionals no matter wherever you live. You can browse from more than thousands online experts from various cities and states.

    We are India's one of the most trusty online portal, which connects you to the best Architects and Interior Designers in the industry. We offer the wide range of Contractors and Suppliers with their products & services to thousands of users visiting us every day and provide those astonishing ideas and guidance at your doorstep.

    Services
    • Interior Designers in India
    • Architects in India
    • Contractors in India
    • Modular Kitchen Designers in India
    • Interior Designers Directory India
    • Architects Directory India
    • Interior Designers in Delhi
    • Famous Interior Designers in India
    • Best Interior Designers in India
    Service areas
    India and New Delhi
    Address
    12 Sant Nagar, East of Kailash
    110065 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9717473118 kreatecube.com

    Reviews

    Ashu Garg
    Delivered as promised. Mr. Deepak from the KreateCube team committed 5 projects within a year. I’m lucky to get my first one after meeting 4 clients within a month. Thanks.
    4 months ago
    Rajeshwari Gauri
    They claim that they provide verified leads..but none of their leads works. I have taken their 4500 package in which I have bought 77-8 leads none of the leads worked. They do provide replacement but again those numbers are simply not reachable or else they don't respond. When I sent them mail they again ignored those mails. Do not fall into their trap.pathetic experience.
    7 months ago
    Himani Gupta
    They have given good quality of leads and respond well will timely replacement if any of leads did not responded upto mark. Good packages options for startups as well. Must go for it.
    8 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
