Diamonds were earlier believed to be inaccessible but we at RockRush have come with a mission to make diamonds and diamond jewellery easily accessible and affordable to everyone. RockRush is an e-tailer service bringing different jewellery designs directly at your doorstep along with home trial facility and guaranteeing the best quality products.
- Services
- Diamond and gold jewellery
- online jewellery store
- Service areas
- Mumbai
- Address
-
9/1 Unity House, 3rd Floor 8, Mama Parmanand Marg, Opera House
400004 Mumbai
India
+91-2249429999 www.rockrush.com