Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
RockRush
Other Businesses in Mumbai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Diamonds were earlier believed to be inaccessible but we at RockRush have come with a mission to make diamonds and diamond jewellery easily accessible and affordable to everyone. RockRush is an e-tailer service bringing different jewellery designs directly at your doorstep along with home trial facility and guaranteeing the best quality products.

    Services
    • Diamond and gold jewellery
    • online jewellery store
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    9/1 Unity House, 3rd Floor 8, Mama Parmanand Marg, Opera House
    400004 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2249429999 www.rockrush.com
      Add SEO element