Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Wordprax Ltd
Other Businesses in Rochester
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • WordPrax is a leading WordPress development company and provides excellent PSD to WordPress and HTML to WordPress conversion services through a highly dedicated and expert team of WordPress developers. WordPrax also provides high quality WordPress Plugin development and Theme customization services for clients from around the world.

    Convert your PSD files into responsive WordPress by availing our PSD to WordPress services and make your business shine. We put fully committed efforts to bring your dreams into reality.

    Services
    • Wordpress Development
    • PSD to Wordpress
    • Wordpress Expert
    Service areas
    USA, India, and Rochester
    Address
    525 Winton Rd N
    14610 Rochester
    United States
    +1-5854160088 www.wordprax.com

    Reviews

    Janet Sierra
    I wanted to hire a company with great proven record and could never pay to a company which didn’t have a good portfolio. So, 1st thing, they have a lovely portfolio to impress on their website and when I called their rep, I was so much impressed and the ideas that the PM suggested to me after discussion with their developers, won my heart. My project was delivered before the deadline. Unexpectedly great!
    over 3 years ago
    Vene Artis
    We have hired Wordprax to develop one of our website. We found it to be a truly professional company. Their entire team of project manager and developers did the best work and incorporated all of our required features in our website.
    about 3 years ago
    Christopher Bruner
    I was looking for an experienced and reputed company when I came across Wordprax. I have even checked their portfolio and was satisfied with their prior work. Their project manager was an intelligent guy and finally delivered me a website which looks best to me in all aspects.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element