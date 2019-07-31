Studio Aarushi Bafna is a multidisciplinary design firm with a diverse portfolio of projects. We are focused on developing people oriented design which is based on intensive thought and research. Our work weaves interior and exterior spaces together, ranging from large architectural ideas to the smallest of furniture details. We aim to be an agent of change by transforming the traditional use of various materials and crafts, and generating designs in the areas beyond the conventional boundaries of architecture including furniture, product, fashion etc.

Ms. Aarushi Bafna established the company in June, 2016. Prior to establishing the studio, she completed her graduation from Balwant Sheth School of Architecture, Mumbai and soon after worked with the brilliant architect and designer -- Rooshad Shroff on projects for brands such as Hermes, Sassy Tea-spoon, La Folie Lab and on some other award winning furniture pieces. Inspired by all this creation, she achieved three national and international awards for her bespoke designs in a span of one year. These awards includes reputed design recognitions such as Godrej Design Lab, Exceptional Women of Excellence 2017 at WEF, shortlist at WADe young designer 2017 and many more !!