Studio Aarushi Bafna is a multidisciplinary design firm with a diverse portfolio of projects. We are focused on developing people oriented design which is based on intensive thought and research. Our work weaves interior and exterior spaces together, ranging from large architectural ideas to the smallest of furniture details. We aim to be an agent of change by transforming the traditional use of various materials and crafts, and generating designs in the areas beyond the conventional boundaries of architecture including furniture, product, fashion etc.
Ms. Aarushi Bafna established the company in June, 2016. Prior to establishing the studio, she completed her graduation from Balwant Sheth School of Architecture, Mumbai and soon after worked with the brilliant architect and designer -- Rooshad Shroff on projects for brands such as Hermes, Sassy Tea-spoon, La Folie Lab and on some other award winning furniture pieces. Inspired by all this creation, she achieved three national and international awards for her bespoke designs in a span of one year. These awards includes reputed design recognitions such as Godrej Design Lab, Exceptional Women of Excellence 2017 at WEF, shortlist at WADe young designer 2017 and many more !!
- Services
- Architectural Designing
- Interior desiging
- Bespoke Furniture
- Turenkey Solution
- Project Mangemernt
- Service areas
- Jaipur- Rajasthan
- Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
- Company awards
- IGEN top 50 young ge architects in India 2019, Architecture & Interior magazine india
- Top 100 shortlisted Decowood design diva season 3
- Women of the Future award 2018
- News interview on First India news
- Winner Autodesk Buildsmart 2017 – published in various newspapers
- Shortlisted for the award of Young Wade Architect at WADe Asia 2017
- Published in a newsletter by Surfaces magazine reporter
- Exceptional Women of Excellence 2017 at Women Economic Forum
- Felicitated as Design Partner at IDE Hotelier Summit 2017
- Jury choice Design Diva Award 2017 in collaboration with Elle Decor
- Top 8 Furniture designs @Goderej Design Lab, India Design week 2017, New delhi
- Design felicitated and displayed @L’affaire at Hubble, Godrej interio
- 100% Design Scholarship Grant by Instituto Marangoni, Milan
- Published as a Designer @AD March’17 issue
- @Grazia May’17 issue
- @Hello May’17 issue
- @Godrej design Lab Cover issue at ID
- @Idecorama Jan 2018
- India Design Week 2016, New Delhi
- State of Architecture curated by RMA and Kaiwan Mehta, Mumbai
- Annual window display and curated exhibition by Hermes India
- Design selected @“Skin morphology”ANNUAL EXHIBITION BSSA CORRIDO’11.
- City in Motion” ANNUAL EXHIBITION BSSA CORRIDOR’10.
- CTBUH INTERNATIONAL STUDENT TALL BUILDING DESIGN Competition’14.
- IIHS NATIONAL STUDENT CHALLENGE’13.
- Kala Ghoda Art Festvial’14—Mithya
- - Choreographed shadows
- Awarded best “senior student” position in SCIENCE for secondary school examination
- 2008.
- Kalpana Chawla Memorial Award and scholarship 2009
- 361* DESIGN CONFERENCE’10.
- DESIGN INSTALLATION Entry for STAR INDIA.
- INTERNATIONAL STUDENT EXCHANGE PROGRAM’09 with Putney high schol, London
- Leporasy education drive
- Organizing annual festival Freescape’13
